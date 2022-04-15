Earlier today, the Wisconsin Badgers got some exciting news as 2023 combo guard John Blackwell announced that he would be committing to the program. Blackwell becomes the first 2023 commit for Wisconsin program.

Blackwell comes out of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan where he plays for Brother Rice High School. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, the No. 29 combo guard in his class, and the No. 4 prospect in the 2023 Class in Michigan. However, he is unranked by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. 247 lists him at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds and identifies him as a key prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Along with Wisconsin, he also had offers from Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Toledo, Rhode Island, and Oakland, among others.

Big Ten fans may recall that Blackwell’s father, Glynn, played for Illinois from 1984-1988. Wisconsin’s backcourt looks to gain an uptick in athleticism once Blackwell joins the squad in 2023.

Greg Gard and his staff aren’t done with the 2023 cycle by any means at this point, but Badger fans have to be excited about this commitment.