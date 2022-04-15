Penn State Adds Two Key Transfers

Penn State got some great news in recent days as the program added two quality transfer additions. The Nittany Lions picked up Andrew Funk from Bucknell and Camren Wynter from Drexel. Both should provide some valuable depth in the backcourt for relatively new head coach Micah Shrewsberry as the program hopes to rebuild its depth.

Penn State just landed a pair of all-conference transfers, as Camren Wynter (Drexel) and Andrew Funk (Bucknell) have committed to the Nittany Lions, the two players told ESPN. I had both ranked in my top 100 transfers. Good additions for Micah Shrewsberry.https://t.co/20F5tw2CHR — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 14, 2022

Funk is listed at 6-foot-5 and 188 pounds and played in 110 games at Bucknell before transferring to Penn State. He earned second team All-Patriot honors last season and averaged an impressive 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He was also a decent shooter, hitting at 36.3 percent from three-point range.

Wynter is also a significant addition. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds and averaged 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for Drexel last season. He earned conference honors several times in his career and was named the 2021 CAA Tournament MVP. He genuinely looks like an impact transfer from any perspective.

Penn State’s roster still has some uncertainty, but it’s hard to understate what these transfers could do to boost the Nittany Lions next season. The team already has some major wing contributors back in Myles Dread and Jalen Pickett. Both will play a key role in how Shrewsberry does in his second season at the helm.

Shrewsberry and his staff still have their work cut out this offseason, but Nittany Lion fans have to be excited about bringing two players like this into the fold.