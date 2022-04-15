Green Bay Transfer Kamari McGee Commits To Wisconsin

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Badgers got some exciting news as the program announced the addition of Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee. He figures to add a nice boost to Wisconsin’s backcourt after the loss of a few key contributors.

McGee was a key contributor for the Phoenix this season, averaging 11.6 points and 1.9 assists per game. He similarly led the team in usage and converted consistently from inside and the free throw line. Wisconsin will hope he can be a similar offensive initiator in Madison starting next season.

Here’s the program’s official release:

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men’s basketball program announced the newest addition to its roster, as head coach Greg Gard shared on Wednesday that Kamari McGee will transfer and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2022.

A 6-foot guard from Racine, Wisconsin, McGee played this past season at Green Bay. The team’s leading scorer, McGee averaged 11.6 points and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 38.8 percent from the floor (80.8% FT). McGee was named to the Horizon League’s All-Freshman Team and was the league’s freshman of the week three times.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the coaching staff for believing in me to come and be a part of this program,” McGee said. “I’m looking forward to building bonds with my new teammates and Badger Nation. My excitement is through the roof!”

“Kamari is the kind of person and player we want representing our University and program,” Gard said. “He is a leader and role model in his community of Racine and is a motivated student, who will thrive both on and off the floor here at Wisconsin. A ferocious competitor, Kamari makes his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor. He also brings experience and leadership to our backcourt, which is vital to our team’s success. We are excited to add Kamari to our Badger Family and to get to work with him as he pursues his goals as a student-athlete here at the University of Wisconsin.”

McGee started each of the last 20 games for Green Bay, averaging 17.6 points and shooting 50.7% from the floor in his last five games with the Phoenix. McGee had four 20+ point performances last season, including a career-high 24 points against Wright State.

‘A standout in high school at Racine St. Catherine’s, McGee helped lead the Angels to the 2020 WIAA State Championship. He was a first team all-county, first team all-conference and fourth team all-state honoree.