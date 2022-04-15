The Michigan Wolverines got some tough news earlier this month as fans learned junior forward Brandon Johns would be transferring. He arrived on campus as a major prospect, but never seemed to live up to his high school billing. Still, he was a key contributor and helped Michigan make the Sweet 16 over the last few years.

Before arriving in Ann Arbor, Johns was rated as a four-star prospect and one of the top players in the State of Michigan by 247Sports. Many Wolverine fans were hoping he could become another key wing contributor. He was one of the most physically gifted players to come through the program. It’s rare to see a guy who is big enough to defend frontcourt players, can play on the perimeter, and play in transition like Johns.

Unfortunately, Johns just never seemed to get comfortable one he arrived on campus. He made a living as a reserve player and really only got into the starting lineup when someone would get sidelined with injury. He made quite an impact in Michigan’s run to the Elite Eight in 2021, but couldn’t build on that campaign much last season.

With his departure, Michigan’s frontcourt looks particularly unsettled. If everyone returns, Michigan will have no issues there, but Moussa Diabate, Hunter Dickinson, and Caleb Houstan are all mulling over their professional options. If even one of those three departs, Michigan will be looking at freshmen to fill in. That’s never a good recipe.

The Wolverines still have plenty to be excited about for next season, but Johns’ departure will certainly raise some question marks. Either way, everyone certainly wishes him the best moving forward.