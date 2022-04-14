Iowa Guard Austin Ash Enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt senior will take advantage of his extra year of eligibility (due to COVID-19) and look for opportunities for more playing time elsewhere.

Austin Ash started his career at Iowa as a walk-on, but earned a scholarship spot in the 21-22 season. Ash was unable to crack the starting rotation and only played 4.4 minutes per game, so his decision to transfer comes at no surprise. He was relatively efficient off the bench, scoring 2.9 points per game and registering a 115.5 offensive rating, per KenPom

“Austin was a valuable teammate on and off the floor the last five years,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “He is a Division I player who didn’t see the minutes he deserved because we were loaded at the guard position. Austin will be a great asset wherever he goes because he is a great shooter, doesn’t make mistakes and has tremendous character. We wish him nothing but the best.”