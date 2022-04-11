 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin Guard Lorne Bowman II To Transfer From Program

By Bryan Steedman
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Wisconsin Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week Wisconsin announced that freshman guard Lorne Bowman II was departing the program.

Wisconsin announced that Bowman is leaving the program to continue his career closer to home. It looks like we already know where he’s heading, with Jon Rothstein reporting that Bowman is committing to Oakland.

Bowman, a native of Detroit, played in 22 games this season for the Badgers. In a reserve role, he averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 40% from three. Bowman was a three-star point guard that had committed to Wisconsin back in 2018. The guard missed the last eight games of the season with a non-COVID health issue.

“We completely understand and support Lorne’s decision to step away from the program and university. We know this is what’s best for him currently and also for his future,” said head coach Greg Gard. “Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowman’s and wish Lo all the best in his future.”

Bowman is the fourth underclassmen that has left Wisconsin in the past few weeks, with Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors entering the portal and guard Johnny Davis declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

