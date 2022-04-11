Wisconsin Guard Lorne Bowman II To Transfer From Program

Earlier this week Wisconsin announced that freshman guard Lorne Bowman II was departing the program.

Freshman guard Lorne Bowman II is departing the University of Wisconsin and the men's basketball program and will continue his education and athletic career closer to homehttps://t.co/FXZgDEDgzl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 9, 2022

Wisconsin announced that Bowman is leaving the program to continue his career closer to home. It looks like we already know where he’s heading, with Jon Rothstein reporting that Bowman is committing to Oakland.

Wisconsin transfer Lorne Bowman has committed to Oakland, per his Twitter page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2022

Bowman, a native of Detroit, played in 22 games this season for the Badgers. In a reserve role, he averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 40% from three. Bowman was a three-star point guard that had committed to Wisconsin back in 2018. The guard missed the last eight games of the season with a non-COVID health issue.

“We completely understand and support Lorne’s decision to step away from the program and university. We know this is what’s best for him currently and also for his future,” said head coach Greg Gard. “Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowman’s and wish Lo all the best in his future.”

Bowman is the fourth underclassmen that has left Wisconsin in the past few weeks, with Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors entering the portal and guard Johnny Davis declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.