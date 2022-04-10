Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some significant news as as redshirt sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. He’s presently opted to maintain his eligibility, so it should be a fascinating decision to follow.

During his three seasons in Bloomington, Jackson-Davis played in 94 games and averaged an impressive 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in his final season with the program. He was Indiana’s driving force last season, especially down low, and really has been for the entirety of his career. Only recently did the Hoosiers finally get enough around him to make the Tourney.

Should Jackson-Davis remain in the Draft, it’s hard to see Indiana finding anyone to replace his production. He’s been an incredible player for the Hoosiers and deserves a boat load of praise for sticking it out the last few years. He could have easily transferred somewhere else to play for a national contender, but he stayed loyal.

The decision itself should be an intriguing one to follow. It feels like Jackson-Davis has hit his ceiling in Bloomington, but his Draft prospects also leave a lot to be desired. Add in the potential NIL deals this year and returning to campus seems like a legitimate option. We’ll have to wait and see how it turns out. Hoosier fans will be hoping he returns.