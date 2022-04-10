Official 2022-’23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who will be hoping to build off of last season’s success, where the team made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in a row.

Here’s a full look at Rutgers’ schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Bucknell

-Conference Schedule:

TBA

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

***

Updated: April 10, 2022.