On Thursday, the Michigan State Spartans got some significant news as senior big man Marcus Bingham declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. This was a big surprising after Bingham had an inconsistent 2021-’22 campaign, but will be interesting to follow.

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham tells me that he will enter the 2022 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 31, 2022

During his time in East Lansing, Bingham played in 117 games and averaged 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his final season with the program. While the Spartans had some rough stretches during Bingham’s career, he was a key part of Michigan State’s run to the Final Four in 2019 and the Big Ten title in the COVID-shortened 2019-’20 season.

For Michigan State, Bingham’s departure is a big one for the program. He’s been one of the program’s more reliable big men recently and there doesn’t seem to be an obvious replacement for him next season. Tom Izzo and his staff will have time to try and find some contributors in the transfer portal, but it could take some work.

We’ll have to wait and see how Bingham trends as a professional prospect. It seems unlikely he’ll get serious NBA attention, but he could end up in the G League or overseas. Either way, Spartan fans will certainly wish him the best of luck at the next level.