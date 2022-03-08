Official 2021-’22 All-Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its 2021-’22 All-Big Ten awards on Tuesday afternoon and there were more than a few intriguing selections. While there will always be some degree of controversy surrounding these picks, there’s no debating that it’s a great honor for any player to hear his name called.

Here is the full list of players below.

2021-’22 Media Awards:

-All-Big Ten First Team

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)*

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

EJ Liddell (Ohio State)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)*

-All-Big Ten Second Team

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Trent Frazier (Illinois)

Ron Harper (Rutgers)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

-All-Big Ten Third Team

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Brad Davison (Wisconsin)

Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)

Alfonso Plummer (Illinois)

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Eric Ayala (Maryland)

Geo Baker (Rutgers)

Jordan Bohannon (Iowa)

Jamison Battle (Minnesota)

Eli Brooks (Michigan)

Gabe Brown (Michigan State)

John Harrar (Penn State)

Xavier Johnson (Indiana)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)

Pete Nance (Northwestern)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Fatts Russell (Maryland)

Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)

Race Thompson (Indiana)

Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)

Payton Willis (Minnesota)

-Big Ten Player of the Year

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

-Big Ten Coach of the Year

Greg Gard (Wisconsin)

2021-’22 Coaches’ Awards:

-All-Big Ten First Team

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)*

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)*

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

EJ Liddell (Ohio State)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)*

-All-Big Ten Second Team

Brad Davison (Wisconsin)

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Trent Frazier (Illinois)

Ron Harper (Rutgers)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

-All-Big Ten Third Team

Geo Baker (Rutgers)

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Gabe Brown (Michigan State)

Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)

Alfonso Plummer (Illinois)

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Jamison Battle (Minnesota)

Jordan Bohannon (Iowa)

Malik Hall (Michigan State)

John Harrar (Penn State)

Fatts Russell (Maryland)

Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)

Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)

Payton Willis (Minnesota)

-Big Ten Player of the Year

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

-All-Big Ten Freshmen Team

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Max Christie (Michigan State)

Moussa Diabate (Michigan)

Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)

Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)

-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

-All-Big Ten Defensive Team

Trent Frazier (Illinois)

Eric Hunter (Purdue)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

EJ Liddell (Ohio State)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

-Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-Big Ten Coach of the Year

Greg Gard (Wisconsin)

* - Signifies a unanimous selection.