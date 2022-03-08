 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Official 2021-’22 All-Big Ten Honors

See who earned All-Big Ten honors for the 2021-’22 season.

By Thomas Beindit
Syndication: Journal Sentinel MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Ten released its 2021-’22 All-Big Ten awards on Tuesday afternoon and there were more than a few intriguing selections. While there will always be some degree of controversy surrounding these picks, there’s no debating that it’s a great honor for any player to hear his name called.

Here is the full list of players below.

2021-’22 Media Awards:

-All-Big Ten First Team

  • Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)*
  • Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)
  • Jaden Ivey (Purdue)
  • EJ Liddell (Ohio State)
  • Keegan Murray (Iowa)*

-All-Big Ten Second Team

  • Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
  • Zach Edey (Purdue)
  • Trent Frazier (Illinois)
  • Ron Harper (Rutgers)
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

-All-Big Ten Third Team

  • Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
  • Brad Davison (Wisconsin)
  • Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)
  • Alfonso Plummer (Illinois)
  • Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

  • Eric Ayala (Maryland)
  • Geo Baker (Rutgers)
  • Jordan Bohannon (Iowa)
  • Jamison Battle (Minnesota)
  • Eli Brooks (Michigan)
  • Gabe Brown (Michigan State)
  • John Harrar (Penn State)
  • Xavier Johnson (Indiana)
  • Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
  • Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)
  • Pete Nance (Northwestern)
  • Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)
  • Fatts Russell (Maryland)
  • Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
  • Race Thompson (Indiana)
  • Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)
  • Payton Willis (Minnesota)

-Big Ten Player of the Year

  • Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

  • Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

-Big Ten Coach of the Year

  • Greg Gard (Wisconsin)

2021-’22 Coaches’ Awards:

-All-Big Ten First Team

  • Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)*
  • Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)*
  • Jaden Ivey (Purdue)
  • EJ Liddell (Ohio State)
  • Keegan Murray (Iowa)*

-All-Big Ten Second Team

  • Brad Davison (Wisconsin)
  • Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
  • Zach Edey (Purdue)
  • Trent Frazier (Illinois)
  • Ron Harper (Rutgers)
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

-All-Big Ten Third Team

  • Geo Baker (Rutgers)
  • Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
  • Gabe Brown (Michigan State)
  • Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)
  • Alfonso Plummer (Illinois)
  • Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

  • Jamison Battle (Minnesota)
  • Jordan Bohannon (Iowa)
  • Malik Hall (Michigan State)
  • John Harrar (Penn State)
  • Fatts Russell (Maryland)
  • Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
  • Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)
  • Payton Willis (Minnesota)

-Big Ten Player of the Year

  • Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

  • Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

-All-Big Ten Freshmen Team

  • Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
  • Max Christie (Michigan State)
  • Moussa Diabate (Michigan)
  • Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)
  • Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)

-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

  • Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

-All-Big Ten Defensive Team

  • Trent Frazier (Illinois)
  • Eric Hunter (Purdue)
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
  • EJ Liddell (Ohio State)
  • Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

-Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year

  • Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-Big Ten Coach of the Year

  • Greg Gard (Wisconsin)

* - Signifies a unanimous selection.

