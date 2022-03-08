Official 2021-’22 All-Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its 2021-’22 All-Big Ten awards on Tuesday afternoon and there were more than a few intriguing selections. While there will always be some degree of controversy surrounding these picks, there’s no debating that it’s a great honor for any player to hear his name called.
Here is the full list of players below.
2021-’22 Media Awards:
-All-Big Ten First Team
- Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)*
- Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)
- Jaden Ivey (Purdue)
- EJ Liddell (Ohio State)
- Keegan Murray (Iowa)*
-All-Big Ten Second Team
- Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
- Zach Edey (Purdue)
- Trent Frazier (Illinois)
- Ron Harper (Rutgers)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
-All-Big Ten Third Team
- Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
- Brad Davison (Wisconsin)
- Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)
- Alfonso Plummer (Illinois)
- Trevion Williams (Purdue)
-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
- Eric Ayala (Maryland)
- Geo Baker (Rutgers)
- Jordan Bohannon (Iowa)
- Jamison Battle (Minnesota)
- Eli Brooks (Michigan)
- Gabe Brown (Michigan State)
- John Harrar (Penn State)
- Xavier Johnson (Indiana)
- Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
- Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)
- Pete Nance (Northwestern)
- Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)
- Fatts Russell (Maryland)
- Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
- Race Thompson (Indiana)
- Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)
- Payton Willis (Minnesota)
-Big Ten Player of the Year
- Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)
-Big Ten Freshman of the Year
- Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
-Big Ten Coach of the Year
- Greg Gard (Wisconsin)
2021-’22 Coaches’ Awards:
-All-Big Ten First Team
- Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)*
- Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)*
- Jaden Ivey (Purdue)
- EJ Liddell (Ohio State)
- Keegan Murray (Iowa)*
-All-Big Ten Second Team
- Brad Davison (Wisconsin)
- Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
- Zach Edey (Purdue)
- Trent Frazier (Illinois)
- Ron Harper (Rutgers)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
-All-Big Ten Third Team
- Geo Baker (Rutgers)
- Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
- Gabe Brown (Michigan State)
- Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)
- Alfonso Plummer (Illinois)
- Trevion Williams (Purdue)
-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
- Jamison Battle (Minnesota)
- Jordan Bohannon (Iowa)
- Malik Hall (Michigan State)
- John Harrar (Penn State)
- Fatts Russell (Maryland)
- Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
- Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)
- Payton Willis (Minnesota)
-Big Ten Player of the Year
- Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)
-Big Ten Freshman of the Year
- Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
-All-Big Ten Freshmen Team
- Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
- Max Christie (Michigan State)
- Moussa Diabate (Michigan)
- Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)
- Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)
-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
- Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
-All-Big Ten Defensive Team
- Trent Frazier (Illinois)
- Eric Hunter (Purdue)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
- EJ Liddell (Ohio State)
- Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
-Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year
- Trevion Williams (Purdue)
-Big Ten Coach of the Year
- Greg Gard (Wisconsin)
* - Signifies a unanimous selection.
Loading comments...