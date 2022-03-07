Iowa and Nebraska Split Week 17 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week 17 of the regular season and two Big Ten teams ended up splitting the awards. Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Murray had an incredible week for the Hawkeyes, averaging 23.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game per game in Iowa’s three games against Northwestern, Michigan, and Illinois last week. He also had a particularly impressive performance against the Wolverines, scoring 23 points in Iowa’s road win. This is the sixth time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Verge and McGowens also had great weeks for the Huskers. Verge averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game and McGowens scored 26 points in Nebraska’s road win over Ohio State. Both were huge parts of Nebraska’s turnaround last week and shocking road wins. This is the first time Verge earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career. This is the eighth time McGowens has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Congratulations are in order for all three players. And don’t be surprised if they earn their way back on this list as the season continues.