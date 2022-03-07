Five Big Ten Teams Ranked In Week 18 Polls

The Week 18 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue and Wisconsin, who sit in the top 15 of both weekly polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach Selection Sunday.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 18 AP Poll:

No. 9 - Purdue

No. 12 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Illinois

No. 24 - Iowa

Receiving Votes: Ohio State, Rutgers

Week 18 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 9 - Purdue

No. 12 - Wisconsin

No. 15 - Illinois

No. 23 - Iowa

No. 25 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Michigan State, Rutgers

While it was disappointing to see Ohio State fall out of the top 25 in the AP Poll, the league is still well positioned moving into the postseason. Three teams look poised for elite seeds and a handful of others should make the cut. We’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out in the coming days.