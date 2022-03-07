My Column: My All-Big Ten Selections

The Big Ten’s regular season wrapped up on Sunday evening, which means that it’s now officially awards season for the league and nation. The media and coaches’ picks will be announced on BTN in the coming days.

However, I also wanted to give my picks for fans prior to the BTN broadcast. You can check out each of my selections below.

2021-’22 All-Big Ten Selections:

-Big Ten Coach of the Year:

Greg Gard (Wisconsin)

-Big Ten Player of the Year:

Keegan Murray (Iowa)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year:

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year:

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

-Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year:

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-Big Ten All-Big Ten First Team:

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

EJ Liddell (Ohio State)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)

-Big Ten All-Big Ten Second Team:

Jamison Battle (Minnesota)

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Trent Frazier (Illinois)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

-Big Ten All-Big Ten Third Team:

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Max Christie (Michigan State)

Ron Harper (Rutgers)

Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-Big Ten All-Big Ten Freshmen Team: