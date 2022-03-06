2022 Official Big Ten Tournament Bracket

With the regular season concluding on Sunday evening, the 2022 Big Ten Tournament bracket was officially set. As such, here is a look at the current bracket. This will be updated as the Tournament continues to unfold.

(Bracket last updated at 10:00 p.m. on March 6, 2022.)

2022 Big Ten Tournament Bracket:

The 2022 Big Ten Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/QrZ3D6blgU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 7, 2022

