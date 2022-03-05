The final Saturday of the Big Ten regular season has arrived and with it comes the clash between the crossroads state rivals.

Let’s take a look at the game.

Game of the Day:

Time/TV: 2:00 PM EST (ESPN)

2:00 PM EST (ESPN) TallySight Spread: Purdue -10

The in-state rivalry gets a take two today at the Boilermakers host the Hoosiers with a hope for revenge. These two teams battled it out back on Jan. 20 with the home team claiming a tight victory in a 68-65 win. IU clung to a big first half lead despite a late rally by Purdue to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Boilermakers.

In this rematch, IU comes into the game with a win badly needed to feel comfortable at a shot off the bubble heading into Selection Sunday, especially after losing at home to Rutgers in the last game out. The Hoosiers have been exceptional on offense in the team’s last two wins, however, shooting over 50 percent from the field against Minnesota. The team on defense still ranks No. 1 in the league, holding opponents to just 65.3 points per game.

The Boilermakers, meanwhile, have dropped two-straight and officially lost out on clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title. However, Purdue is 15-1 at home this season with the lone defeat coming at the hands of Big Ten champ Wisconsin back in January. Purdue is also still the No. 1 team from three-point range in the Big Ten in percentage (39.8 percent) and No. 2 in made field goals (9.3 per game). IU’s offense is hard pressed to keep up with that kind of production.

Last time these two teams met, Purdue went just 7-for-17 from the free throw line. On its homecourt, that kind of miss rate is highly unlikely. Equally unlikely is the 1-for-9 performance from three-point range that doomed Purdue at Michigan State last Saturday. Meanwhile, IU’s last road trip against a ranked team saw the Hoosiers shoot just 34.4 percent from the field in an 11-point loss at Ohio State.

At the end of the day, expect Purdue to run the table in this one as the Hoosiers simply lack the horses to keep up.

Pick: Purdue

The Rest:

That’s it for today folks.