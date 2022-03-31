On Thursday, the Wisconsin Badgers got some significant news as sophomore guard Johnny Davis declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Most expected this after Davis put together an impressive 2021-’22 season, but he confirmed it officially.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to pursue a lifelong dream and will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.” pic.twitter.com/65Bcb0QfYJ — Jonathan Davis (@JohnnyDavis) March 31, 2022

During his two seasons in Madison, Davis played in 62 games and averaged an impressive 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in his final season with the program. He was Wisconsin’s offensive force last season, tearing apart defenses and creating for himself and others. He also helped push Wisconsin to the regular season Big Ten title.

For Wisconsin, this will be a tough loss to overcome. There’s simply no replacing a player like Davis, even with Greg Gard’s history of development. Wisconsin will have to hope last year’s freshmen class can continue to develop. And don’t be surprised if the Badgers dip their toes in the transfer portal as well, hoping to replace some of Davis’ minutes.

We’ll have to wait and see where Davis ends up in this year’s Draft, but most projections put him somewhere in the Lottery. With any luck, he figures to be the program’s highest selected player in recent years. Badger fans will certainly wish him the best of luck at the next level.