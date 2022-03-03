The Big Ten had two matchups on Wednesday night, including an NCAA bubble battle between Rutgers and Indiana in Bloomington. Additionally, fans also got to enjoy a matchup between Maryland and Minnesota.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 66, Indiana Hoosiers 63

Heading into tip, this figured to be a crucial game for both sides. Both Rutgers and Indiana entered squarely on the NCAA bubble and desperately needed a win like this to get on the right side of things as we moved closer to Selection Sunday. Add in some recent struggles for Indiana against Rutgers, some hard feelings, and there was even more of a reason to be excited about this one.

The game ended up living up to the billing, coming down to the final seconds where Ron Harper made a three with 2.1 seconds remaining to grab a 66-63 win for the Scarlet Knights. In total, Harper finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Cliff Omoruyi also had a big night with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Obviously, this was a huge win for Rutgers. It pushed the team to 17-12 overall, 11-8 in Big Ten play, and likely on the right side of the bubble, at least for the time being. Rutgers is likely going to need at least one more win to feel good about things, but with Penn State at home on Sunday, that doesn’t seem like an impossible task. We’ll have to wait and see if the Scarlet Knights can get the job done.

For Indiana, this was just the latest disappointment in a long list over the last month or so. The Hoosiers fell to 18-11 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play with the loss and now find themselves in precarious position for the NCAAs. Indiana has lost six of its last eight games and desperately needs to grab another win to feel good about things. That effort will start on Saturday on the road against Purdue.

The Rest:

-Maryland Terrapins 84, Minnesota Golden Gophers 73

The Terps continued their stellar recent play in this one, scoring an 11-point win at home over a feisty Minnesota squad. While Jamison Battle had an incredible 39 points for the Gophers, it wasn’t enough as Maryland had five players finish in double-digits. The win pushed Maryland to 15-15 overall and 7-12 in Big Ten play while Minnesota fell to 13-15 overall and 4-15 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Terps have now won four of the team’s last five games, including a massive upset win over Ohio State last weekend.

Moving forward, Maryland will prepare for a road game against Michigan State on Sunday while Minnesota will hope to bounce back against Northwestern on the road on Sunday. Both teams are hoping to build some momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.