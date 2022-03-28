Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo announces transfer

The Illinois Fighting Illini lost a key guard when sophomore Andre Curbelo announced on Twitter earlier today that he will not be returning to Champaign next season. The sophomore guard from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico will be entering the transfer portal.

Curbelo had a big freshman season at Illinois during the 2020-2021 season, averaging 9.1 points and 4.2 assists. He finished his freshman year earning All-Big Ten Freshman Team and Sixth Man of the Year honors while posting double digit scoring in 11 games and falling just shy of a triple-double against Nebraska in the final regular season home game of the year.

As a sophomore, Curbelo entered the season with preseason first-team All-Big Ten honors but suffered a concussion in an exhibition game and missed 14 of the first 18 games of the regular season as a result. Curbelo eventually was able to overcome concussion-related issues and return to the court, but found his time and production frustratingly limited compared to his freshman season. He averaged just 6.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 turnovers in the final 13 games of the season. Against Houston in the Round of 32 matchup, Curbelo played just 10 minutes in the loss.

Curbelo finished his sophomore campaign averaging 7.5 points per game and 3.2 assists and did not earn any end of season Big Ten honors.

In his announcement on Twitter, Curbelo posted the following comment: