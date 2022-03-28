Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic To Pursue Professional Career

In news that isn’t a surprise to anyone following the program, Sasha Stefanovic told Jon Rothstein that he will be pursuing a professional career and not use his final year of eligibility.

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic tells me that he will pursue a professional career and will not use his additional year of eligibility. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2022

Stefanovic, who redshirted as a freshman and just finished his senior season, had an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19. While he could have returned next season, it was expected that 2021-22 would be his final season at the collegiate level. The same expectations have been in place for fellow seniors Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter.

Highs and lows, I’ve loved it all. Thank you to everyone who has made my time here special Forever a Boiler pic.twitter.com/dZ3m1c8pQe — Sasha Stefanovic (@Sash_Stefanovic) March 28, 2022

In his senior season Stefanovic averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38% from three. Throughout his four seasons with Purdue he averaged 38.8% from deep, hovering around 40% each season.

While it’s not expected that Stefanovic will end up in the NBA, the sharpshooter did position himself for a potential professional career overseas like a number of prominent Boilermakers over the years.