Maryland Terrapins announce fundraising complete for practice facility

The Maryland Terrapins have formally announced the completion of fundraising for a new dedicated practice facility for the men’s and women’s basketball team. The Terps announced the plans for the facility and kicked off fundraising in October 2019 for it, but had to hit pause due to the COVID-19 epidemic. As of now, the Terps are one of just three Power-Six programs right now that lack a dedicated practice facility for its basketball teams and are the only Big Ten program not to have one.

Introducing the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center.



The new era is here. pic.twitter.com/0dG40drQTW — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) March 22, 2022

The new 60,000 square foot facility will provide an ease on scheduling conflicts that arise for the men’s and women’s program along with providing new dedicated space for teams training, nutrition, and a boost for recruiting as well.

Among the noteworthy aspects of the new facility, it will include:

Two full-length basketball courts;

A shared strength and conditioning facility;

Expanded locker rooms for both men’s and women’s programs;

State-of-the-art space for sports medicine, physical training and hydrotherapy;

A dedicated theatre for film study;

A pathway connecting the facility directly to the Xfinity Center.

Maryland anticipates to break ground on the new facility in January 2024 and that it will take roughly 18 months before the facility is completed. That would mean it would be operational ahead of the 2024-25 season. The announcement on fundraising coincided with the introductory press conference of new head coach Kevin Williams.