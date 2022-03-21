Maryland Terrapins Guard Marcus Dockery enters transfer portal

The Maryland Terrapins lost a member of the team to the transfer portal last week when sophomore guard Marcus Dockery entered the transfer portal. The 2020 commit played sparingly in his two seasons in College Park before deciding to look for new pastures.

A 6-foot-2 combo guard from Washington, D.C., Dockery played in just eight games this season, averaging 4.4 minutes and 1.8 points per game. As a true freshman last season, he appeared in 14 games as a reserve guard, making 7-of-9 attempts from the field on the season.

Dockery was rated the No. 225 player in the Class of 2020 Composite Rankings and chose Maryland over Cincinnati, George Washington, and James Madison among others. He was part of a strong group of point guards from Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia that commit to the Terps. Others included Melo Trimble and Paul Lewis. However, Lewis, a 2022 recruit, de-committed last from Maryland last summer.