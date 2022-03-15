Big Ten Dominates AP All-American Teams

On Tuesday, the Associated Press announced its latest list of All-Americans for the 2021-’22 season. Its list of All-Americans is arguably the most prestigious of any publication or media entity.

The Big Ten found itself well represented with three players making the cut for first team honors and even more on some of the later teams. Obviously, that speaks to the talent that fans got to watch during the course of last season in the Big Ten.

Here’s a full look at the selections below.

2021-’22 AP All-Americans:

-First Team:

Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

-Second Team:

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Benedict Mathurin (Arizona)

Jabari Smith (Auburn)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

-Third Team:

James Akinjo (Baylor)

Paolo Banchero (Duke)

Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

Walker Kessler (Auburn)

EJ Liddell (Ohio State)

JD Notae (Arkansas)

-Honorable Mention:

Maz Abmas (Oral Roberts)

Bacot (North Carolina)

Tari Eason (LSU)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Ron Harper, Jr. (Rutgers)

Johnny Juzang (UCLA)

David Roddy (Colorado State)

Alondes Williams (Wake Forest)

