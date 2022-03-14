Four Big Ten Teams Ranked In Week 19 Polls

The Week 19 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and four Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue and Wisconsin, who sit in the top 15 of both weekly polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach the NCAA Tournament.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 19 AP Poll:

No. 10 - Purdue

No. 14 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Iowa

No. 19 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana

Week 19 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 9 - Purdue

No. 14 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Illinois

No. 19 - Iowa

Receiving Votes: Michigan State, Ohio State

While it was disappointing to see Illinois fall and teams like Ohio State remains outside the top 25 in both polls, the league is still well positioned moving into the postseason. Purdue, Wisconsin, and Illinois all have great seeds and the Hawkeyes look red hot. We’ll have to wait and see how everything shakes out.