NCAA Announces Big Ten’s March Madness TV Schedule

On Sunday night, the NCAA announced the bracket for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and revealed the game times for all nine Big Ten teams in action.
Anyway, here are the games:
Opening Round Schedule For The Big Ten:
-Tuesday, March 15th
- No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 12 Wyoming Cowboys - 9:10PM - truTV
-Wednesday, March 16th
- No. 11 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 9:10PM - truTV
-Thursday, March 17th
- No. 11 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 6 Colorado State Rams - 12:15PM - CBS
- No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 12 Richmond Spiders - 3:10PM - truTV
- No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s Crusaders - 7:20PM - TBS
-Friday, March 18th
- No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 10 Loyola (Chicago) Ramblers - 12:15PM - CBS
- No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 14 Yale Bulldogs - 2:00PM - TBS
- No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide - 4:15PM - TNT
- No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Chattanooga Mocs - 6:50PM - TNT
- No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 10 Davidson Wildcats - 9:40PM - CBS
- No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 14 Colgate Raiders - 9:50PM - TBS
All times are Eastern.
Loading comments...