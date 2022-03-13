 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Announces Big Ten’s March Madness TV Schedule

See when the Big Ten is playing in this week’s NCAA Tournament.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Des Moines Practice Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday night, the NCAA announced the bracket for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and revealed the game times for all nine Big Ten teams in action.

Anyway, here are the games:

Opening Round Schedule For The Big Ten:

-Tuesday, March 15th

-Wednesday, March 16th

-Thursday, March 17th

  • No. 11 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 6 Colorado State Rams - 12:15PM - CBS
  • No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 12 Richmond Spiders - 3:10PM - truTV
  • No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s Crusaders - 7:20PM - TBS

-Friday, March 18th

All times are Eastern.

