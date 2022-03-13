NCAA Announces Big Ten’s March Madness TV Schedule

On Sunday night, the NCAA announced the bracket for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and revealed the game times for all nine Big Ten teams in action.

Anyway, here are the games:

Opening Round Schedule For The Big Ten:

-Tuesday, March 15th

No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 12 Wyoming Cowboys - 9:10PM - truTV

-Wednesday, March 16th

-Thursday, March 17th

No. 11 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 6 Colorado State Rams - 12:15PM - CBS

No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 12 Richmond Spiders - 3:10PM - truTV

No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s Crusaders - 7:20PM - TBS

-Friday, March 18th

All times are Eastern.