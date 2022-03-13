2022 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Get Your Printable Bracket Here

The Big Ten Tournament wrapped up on Sunday afternoon, meaning it’s the most wonderful time of the year: March Madness. Get ready for countless hours, bracket contests, exciting finishes, and plenty of money changing hands over the coming weeks. We should also expect plenty of attention on figuring out one thing: The Bracket.

With nine Big Ten teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament field, including a handful with legit shots at the second weekend, there’s plenty to be excited about in the coming weeks. Can Purdue finally get things together and make a run? Can Iowa keep building on its Big Ten Tournament title? It’s the one time of the year when college basketball truly takes the national stage across the country.

The bracket was released on Sunday night and you can download a printable copy of it here.

