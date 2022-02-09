Maryland Offers 2022 Center Guillermo Díaz

Earlier this month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Danny Manning and his staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Guillermo Diaz. It’s one of the quiet developments Manning has been doing since he took over for Mark Turgeon.

Great first viewing of 7-0 ‘22 Guillermo Diaz of @IMGABasketball (FL). Very skilled, can really shoot it. Has great touch and feet and he moves fluidly. First year over from Spain, expecting recruitment to take off.https://t.co/bJiKeJLTRv — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) February 3, 2022

Diaz is originally out of Spain, though he presently plays in Florida. He’s largely unrated, but is attracting some high-major attention at this point. He is listed at 7-foot and 205 pounds by On3 Sports. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Georgia Tech, and UC Santa Barbara among others.

Maryland currently has no commitments in the program’s 2022 recruiting class, but that’s not exactly surprising given the turmoil surrounding the Terps right now. We’ll have to see if things iron out over the next month or so as the program solidifies its coaching staff. Don’t be surprised if there’s a late push for Diaz.