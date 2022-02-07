Illinois and Nebraska Split Week 13 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week 13 of the regular season and two Big Ten teams ended up splitting the awards. Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Cockburn had a fantastic week for Illinois. He averaged 27.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block, and 0.5 assists per game in the team’s two wins last week, including an incredible 37 points in Illinois’ win over Wisconsin. He continues to play at one of the highest levels in the country. This is the fourth time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, McGowens had a great week as well. He averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 assist in Nebraska’s two games last week, including 24 points in a near victory over Michigan. This is the fifth time he’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Congratulations are in order for both players. And don’t be surprised if they earn their way back on this list as the season continues.