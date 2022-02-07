Purdue and Illinois Rise In Week 14 Polls

The Week 14 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue, who is now ranked third in both national polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 14 AP Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 13 - Illinois

No. 14 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Ohio State

No. 17 - Michigan State

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Iowa

Week 14 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 13 - Illinois

No. 14 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Ohio State

No. 17 - Michigan State

Receiving Votes: Indiana

While Michigan State’s drop was disappointing to see, Purdue and Illinois continue to rise in the polls, setting up a monster matchup between the two on Tuesday. Indiana also continues to sit just outside the top 25. We’ll have to wait and see if the Hoosiers can slide into the top 25 in the weeks ahead.