Seven Big Ten Teams Projected In Latest Fox NCAA Bracketology

Earlier this week, Fox updated its bracketology for the 2021-’22 college basketball season and seven Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut. Although the conference might not have as many bubble drama as in years past, it’s set for an absolutely dynamic group to enter the field.

Here is how the Big Ten was projected.

Big Ten In 3/1 FOX Bracketology By Seed:

No. 1 - Wisconsin

No. 2 - Purdue

No. 4 - Michigan State

No. 5 - Ohio State

No. 6 - Illinois

No. 7 - Indiana

No. 9 - Iowa

That’s an incredible performance for the league. Yes, it’s disappointing nobody else was in serious consideration at this point, but three teams as four seeds or higher and a handful of other solid seeds is pretty impressive.

It’s also worth mentioning that Michigan still has a chance to make it as a bubble team. The Wolverines will need to pull off some upsets down the stretch to make it, but we’ve seen crazier things before. If so, eight teams would be pretty remarkable.

You can see the full field here.