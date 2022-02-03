Nebraska and Purdue Split Week 12 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week 12 of the regular season and two Big Ten teams ended up splitting the awards. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Ivey had a fantastic week for Purdue. He averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game in Purdue’s wins over Iowa and Ohio State last week. He continues to play at one of the highest levels in the country. Surprisingly, this is the first time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, McGowens had a great week as well. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks in Nebraska’s two games last week, including 29 points in a near victory over Rutgers. This is the fourth time he’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Congratulations are in order for both players. And don’t be surprised if they earn their way back on this list as the season continues.