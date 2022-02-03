Iowa at Ohio State Game Postponed

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes got some tough news this week as the programs learned their scheduled matchup on Thursday night would not be going forward as scheduled. The athletic departments put out releases regarding the cancellation, which resulted from inclement weather:

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa men’s basketball game at No 16 Ohio State scheduled for tonight in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed due to travel cancellations and inclement weather in the Midwest. Both teams will work with the Big Ten Conference on a potential date to reschedule the game. Iowa is next scheduled to compete on Sunday against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

And:

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State men’s basketball game vs. Iowa scheduled for tonight in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed due to Iowa travel cancellations and inclement weather in the Midwest. Both teams will work with the Big Ten Conference on a potential date to reschedule the game. Ohio State’s next scheduled game is Sunday, Feb. 6 vs. Maryland in Columbus. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

Fingers crossed that this game will be rescheduled in the near future. BTPowerhouse will continue to post updates on this game as more is learned.