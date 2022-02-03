Penn State Offers 2023 Four-Star Shooting Guard Reid Ducharme

Earlier this month, the Penn State Nittany Lions put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. New Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry and his new staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Reid Ducharme.

Penn State has now offered ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Reid Ducharme’23 @RDucharme23 of @BrewsterHoops & @thebabc ⚪️ ⚪️



Reid has the combination of skill & mental toughness they’re targeting. pic.twitter.com/3EhxjhuRqs — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) January 21, 2022

Ducharme comes out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and is rated as a four-star prospect a top 100 player in the 2023 class by Rivals. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds and as a rising star in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Along with Penn State, he also currently has offers from Brown, DePaul, Harvard, Iowa, and UMass among others.

Penn State currently has one commitment in its 2023 recruiting class, from Braeden Shrewsberry. However, fans are surely still hoping Shrewsberry and staff can get things going in the months to come and Ducharme would be a great addition to the 2023 class. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening as there’s still quite some time before he has to make his decision.