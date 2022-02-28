Six Big Ten Teams Ranked In Week 17 Polls

The Week 17 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and six Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue and Wisconsin, who sit in the top 10 of both weekly polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 17 AP Poll:

No. 8 - Purdue

No. 10 - Wisconsin

No. 20 - Illinois

No. 23 - Ohio State

No. 24 - Iowa

Receiving Votes: Michigan State

Week 17 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 9 - Purdue

No. 10 - Wisconsin

No. 17 - Illinois

No. 23 - Ohio State

No. 25 - Iowa

No. 25 - Michigan State

Receiving Votes: None

While it was disappointing to see Purdue slide out of the top five, Wisconsin is on the rise and Michigan State moved into the top 25 in the coaches’ poll. Both of those are certainly encouraging signs for the league moving forward. We’ll have to wait and see how things go in the weeks ahead.