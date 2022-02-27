Illinois Offers 2024 Small Forward Drew McKenna

Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Drew McKenna. It was major news across the Big Ten recruiting universe.

McKenna comes out of Baltimore, Maryland and is currently unrated by most of the national recruiting services. Verbal Commits presently lists him at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds and he appears to be one of the rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from Howard and NJIT among others.

Illinois currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from Morez Johnson, but expect things to grow from there. And fans will be hoping McKenna can get things rolling. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work.