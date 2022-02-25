The Big Ten had a pair of games on Friday Night, with Nebraska hosting 25th ranked Iowa and Northwestern traveling to Penn State.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night

In what was a more competitive game than most would have imagined, the Hawkeyes took care of business on the road at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers actually held a lead for a good chunk of the first half, but the Hawkeyes snuck into the break with a lead thanks to a Filip Rebraca layup at the end of the half. While Nebraska hung around for awhile in the second, they were never able to retake the lead. With 10:51 C.J. Wilcher made a three pointer to cut the deficit back down to two, but Nebraska wouldn’t make another field goal for almost six minutes.

Offensively Iowa had no problem scoring, making 50% of their field goals and seeing six players reach double figures. Nebraska shot better than usual, making 50.9% of their field goals, but were out rebounded (Iowa had 12 offensive rebounds in comparison to 6 for Nebraska) and shot 9 less free throws.

The win puts Iowa in a tie with Rutgers at 10-7 in the conference, just ahead of Michigan State and Michigan (9-7). Iowa is currently 1.5 games out of fourth place and the last double bye spot for the Big Ten Tournament. They have a pair of winnable games on deck with Northwestern and Michigan before closing their season at Illinois.

As for Nebraska, well they’re now 2-18 over their last 20 games. Tonight was their senior night and they’ll close their season with three road games, starting at Penn State on Sunday.

The Rest

In the early game tonight Penn State overcame a slow first half, scoring only 22 points, to come from behind and knock off Northwestern at home.

The Nittany Lions hit 13 three pointers and out rebounded Northwestern 45-29, making up for 14 turnovers and only making nine two pointers. Dallion Johnson led Penn State in scoring with 15 points after hitting 5 of 9 three pointers. John Harrar cleaned up inside with 11 points and 20 rebounds. Northwestern committed only 4 turnovers but shot 36.7% from the field and struggled offensively.

Penn State has gone 3-1 over their last four, including a home win against Michigan State. They’ll play their final home game on Sunday when they host Nebraska. As for the Wildcats, they’ve gone 1-4 since a three game winning streak to start the month. Things won’t get any easier next up when they head to Iowa on Monday.