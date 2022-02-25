 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social Media reacts to Nebraska retaining Fred Hoiberg

Fans and opponents had plenty of thoughts to share on the news

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Nebraska Cornhuskers announced late Thursday afternoon that men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg would in fact be returning next season as head of the program. Hoiberg will soon finish his third season at the helm in Lincoln and currently holds a 21-65 record at Nebraska.

The Husker head coach has never won more than three conference games in a season, has not won more than seven games thus far in his tenure at UNL, and has finished in 14th place his first two seasons. Nebraska is also likely to again finish last this season unless his team wins out and Minnesota fails to win another game on its schedule. That would tie the teams at four league wins apiece.

Hoiberg signed a contract extension at the end of his first season that increased his buyout to $18.5 million and his tenure through the 2026-2027 season while adding a $500,000 retention bonus for 2024 and again in 2025. Hoiberg’s salary remained $3.5 million. It was announced that Hoiberg has agreed to a salary reduction of $3.25 million and a buyout reduction to just $11 million as part of the retention.

Plenty of Husker media and fans shared a range of takes on the announcement, along with opponents’ fans of Nebraska.

While some folks were quite critical of the move, particularly the Nebraska media, others seemed to take a fairly pragmatic look at the decision. Some of that had to do with giving Hoiberg a pass for a rough start and others merely reflecting on the dollars and cents of it all at a school with a historically bad basketball program.

Others just wanted to make fun of the Huskers and the struggling hoops program.

Nebraska tips off against No. 25 Iowa tonight for the home season finale.

