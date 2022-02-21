Wisconsin and Nebraska Split Week 15 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week 15 of the regular season and two Big Ten teams ended up splitting the awards. Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Davis had an incredible week for the Badgers, averaging 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist, and 0.5 steals per game in Wisconsin’s wins over Indiana and Michigan. He had a particularly impressive performance against the Hoosiers, finishing with 30 points and 12 rebounds in Wisconsin’s road win. This is the third time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, McGowens had a great week as well. He had 25 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal in Nebraska’s game against Maryland last week. It continues a remarkable run for McGowens, who might be in line for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. This is the seventh time he’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Congratulations are in order for both players. And don’t be surprised if they earn their way back on this list as the season continues.