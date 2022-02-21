Five Big Ten Teams Ranked In Week 16 Polls

The Week 16 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue, who remains in the top five of the AP Poll. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 16 AP Poll:

No. 4 - Purdue

No. 13 - Wisconsin

No. 15 - Illinois

No. 22 - Ohio State

No. 25 - Iowa

Receiving Votes: Michigan State, Rutgers

Week 16 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 7 - Purdue

No. 12 - Wisconsin

No. 14 - Illinois

No. 19 - Ohio State

No. 24 - Michigan State

Receiving Votes: Iowa, Rutgers

The Big Ten’s position in the polls largely remained unchanged from last week. While Michigan State fell out of the top 25 in the AP Poll, Iowa moved into the rankings. Rutgers also remains in good position, though just a few votes outside the top 25. We’ll have to wait and see if Rutgers can slide into the top 25 in the weeks ahead.