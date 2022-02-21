The Big Ten had two games on Sunday that both looked intriguing heading into tip. Michigan traveled to face Wisconsin early on and Purdue hosted Rutgers later in the day.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers 77, Michigan Wolverines 63

Heading into tip, this figured to be an intriguing game for both sides. Michigan was looking for a valuable road win to improve its NCAA hopes and Wisconsin needed a victory to keep pace in a tight Big Ten title race. Add in a CBS broadcast and an electric home crowd and it figured to be a good game.

And while the game itself was pretty interesting with some great play from Johnny Davis down the stretch, it was the aftermath that dominated headlines. There was a physical incident involving Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and a Wisconsin assistant that shocked fans across the country. Here’s some raw video of the incident:

Here's really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say "I'll remember that" to Greg Gard prior to the altercation.



(Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

We have a full writeup on what happened afterward here. And the suspensions subsequently issued. Michigan will now hope to bounce back with a limited roster on Wednesday at home against Rutgers. On the other side, Wisconsin will hope to keep things rolling on the road against Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The Rest:

-No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers 84, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 72

This figured to be one of the more intriguing games of the last few weeks as well, as both teams entered with plenty of momentum. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, Purdue ultimately proved to be too much, scoring a 12-point win at home. Zach Edey led the way with 15 points seven rebounds and Jaden Ivey chipped in 25 points as well.

Purdue will now prepare for Michigan State on the road on Saturday. Rutgers will hope to rebound with Michigan on the road on Wednesday.