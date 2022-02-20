Penn State Offers 2023 Power Forward JP Estrella

Earlier this month, the Penn State Nittany Lions put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry and his new staff decided to offer 2023 prospect JP Estrella in a key recruiting cycle for the program.

Joseph Estrella, Maines Top Ranked Prospect Receives Offer From Penn State https://t.co/CiVLI0DgN8 pic.twitter.com/q7MFV67YwR — Nittany Sports Now (@NittanySN) February 17, 2022

Estrella comes out of Portland, Maine and is largely unranked by the national recruiting services. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-9 by the New England Recruiting Report and is viewed as the best prospect in the State of Maine for the 2023 cycle. Along with Penn State, he also currently has offers from Harvard, Iowa, Providence, Syracuse, and Tennessee among others.

Penn State currently has one commitment in its 2023 recruiting class from Braeden Shrewsberry, but that isn’t necessarily surprising given the timeline of the recruiting cycle and Penn State’s coaching turnover. However, fans will hope Shrewsberry and staff can get things rolling with a commitment from Estrella in the months to come. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening as there’s still quite some time before he has to make his decision.