Iowa Offers 2023 Four-Star Center Papa Kante

Earlier this month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Papa Kante. Fans have to be really excited about this development.

Kante comes out of South Kent, Connecticut and is rated as a four-star prospect and a top 100 player in the class by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-10 and identifies him as one of the best players in the 2023 cycle out of the Northeast. Along with Iowa, he also currently has offers from East Carolina, Georgetown, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, and UMass among others.

Iowa currently has one commitment in the program’s 2023 recruiting class from four-star Owen Freeman. However, fans will hope Kante can keep Iowa’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail going. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air for Estrella and the Hawkeyes in the 2023 cycle and beyond.