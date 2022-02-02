The Michigan Wolverines got some tough news this week on Monday as fans learned the program would be losing underclassmen guard Zeb Jackson to transfer. While Jackson’s minutes had faded over the last season, many fans still hoped he could be a key contributor later in his career. Juwan Howard and his staff will now have to find a replacement.

Breaking: Michigan’s Zeb Jackson will enter the transfer portal, a source told @Stockrisers. Former Top-75 recruit who will definitely draw Power Five interest and is still a major upside prospect. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) February 1, 2022

Before arriving in Ann Arbor, Jackson was regarded as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and considered one of the better prospects nationally in the 2020 recruiting class. Many Wolverine fans hoped he could be the next in a long line of great guards with the program.

Unfortunately, Jackson really never delivered on that hype during his time in Ann Arbor. He only played in 20 games during his career and averaged 6.0 minutes per game in his two seasons with the program. Perhaps his most notable performance was his game against Southern Utah this season, where he finished with eight points, one rebounds, and one assist in a blowout win for the Wolverines.

With his departure, Michigan now has even more questions regarding its backcourt heading into next season. The Wolverines will almost certainly rely on a handful of young players next year, including Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin. However, having some experience with Jackson would have been nice as well. Of course, don’t be surprised if Howard and his staff work on replacing Jackson this offseason.

Michigan is still in decent shape going forward, but Jackson’s departure was certainly a disappointing one. Either way, everyone certainly wishes him the best moving forward.