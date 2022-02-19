Illinois Offers 2024 Four-Star Small Forward Isaiah Evans

Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Isaiah Evans.

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Illinois pic.twitter.com/30bExGSOoj — Isaiah Evans (@IsaiahEvans26) February 17, 2022

Evans comes out of Huntersville, North Carolina and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the third-best player in the State of North Carolina by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-6 and 165 pounds and identifies him as one of the rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from Hampton, Tennessee, and Texas A&M among others.

Illinois currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from four-star prospect Morez Johnson. Fans will certainly hope Evans can keep things rolling and add even more to that class and the program’s recent success. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work.