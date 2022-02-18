2023 Three-Star Center Austin Parks Commits To Ohio State

Earlier this week, the Ohio State Buckeyes got some exciting news as 2023 prospect Austin Parks announced that he would be committing to the program. Parks adds some size to the program’s 2023 recruiting class, which is starting to look really impressive.

Class of 2023 big man Austin Parks has committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3Recruits.



Parks comes out of Saint Mary’s, Ohio and is rated as a three-star prospect and the fifth-best player in the State of Ohio by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from schools including Cincinnati, Dayton, Florida, Illinois, and Indiana among others.

On the court, Parks projects to be a physical force down low. He has nice low post moves and solid footwork that should carry over to the next level. Parks likewise projects as a solid rebounder and a player taking advantage of smaller defenders. If he continues to add size and outside skills, the sky’s the limit.

With Parks’ commitment, Ohio State now has two commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class. The class is now ranked fourth nationally and projects to be one of the best hauls for the Buckeyes in years. Fans have to be thrilled.

Holtmann and his staff likely aren’t done with the 2022 class, but Buckeye fans have to be excited about where things sit at the moment.