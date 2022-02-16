The Big Ten had three solid games on Tuesday, including a high profile game in Bloomington where Indiana faced off against Wisconsin. The league also saw Minnesota and Ohio State face off and Michigan State travel to face the Nittany Lions.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Penn State Nittany Lions 62, No. 19 Michigan State Spartans 58

This had all the makings of a potential upset opportunity. Penn State playing at home with nothing to lose and Michigan State traveling into a sleepy environment after a tough game against Indiana on Saturday. Add in Penn State’s prevalence for upsets over the last few years and this one had to make some Spartan fans uncomfortable.

Ultimately, the game would play out that way. Michigan State maintained control for the vast majority of the evening, but could never pull away significantly in a sloppy contest. Penn State then capitalized in the closing minutes and pulled out a shocking 62-58 win. Seth Lundy led the way with 17 points.

For Penn State, this is the win the team has been searching for the last few weeks. The Nittany Lions had three straight games were the team narrowly fell against decent opponents. This was a breakthrough win and fans will hope the momentum continues through the rest of the regular season. Penn State now gets Minnesota at home on Thursday.

On the other side, Michigan State fell to 18-7 overall and 9-5 in Big Ten play with the loss. It was the team’s third loss in four games and virtually eliminates the team from Big Ten title contention, now a full two games out of first with just six games remaining. It’s still possible to get there, especially with Illinois at home on Saturday. It just doesn’t seem likely. Obviously, it’s a result that will leave Spartan fans shaking their heads.

The Rest:

-No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes 70, Minnesota Golden Gophers 45

Minnesota kept this one close throughout the first half, but completely fell apart in the second, allowing Ohio State to cruise to a 25-point victory at home. EJ Liddell led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Buckeyes improved to 16-6 overall and 9-4 in Big Ten play with the win while Minnesota fell to 12-11 overall and 3-11 in Big Ten play with the loss.

Ohio State will now prepare for Iowa at home on Saturday. Minnesota will hope to get back on track against Penn State on the road on Thursday.

For large portions of Tuesday’s game, it felt like Indiana was going to pull off the upset here. Trayce Jackson-Davis was playing well and Indiana led for the majority of the second half. It just seemed inevitable. However, Brad Davison went to work down the stretch and was able to push the Badgers ahead in the closing minutes for a 74-69 road win.

The win pushed Wisconsin to 20-5 overall and 11-4 in Big Ten play and kept the team alive in the Big Ten title race. The Badgers will now prepare for Michigan at home on Sunday. Indiana fell to 16-9 overall and 7-8 in Big Ten play. Suddenly, the Hoosiers are feeling some bubble pressure after losing four straight and five of seven. Fans will have to hope the team can score a win against Ohio State on the road on Monday.