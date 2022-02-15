Iowa, Nebraska, and Rutgers Split Week 14 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week 14 of the regular season and two Big Ten teams ended up splitting the awards. Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Rutgers’ Geo Baker were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Murray had an incredible week for the Hawkeyes, averaging 33.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 assists per game in Iowa’s wins over Maryland and Nebraska. He also had a remarkable performance against the Huskers, finishing with 37 points and six rebounds in the win. This is the fourth time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Baker had quite a week as well, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game in Rutgers’ wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin. Notably, he had 25 points against the Buckeyes and six assists. This is the third time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

McGowens had a great week as well. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in Nebraska’s two games last week, including 16 points in the team’s win over Minnesota. This is the sixth time he’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Congratulations are in order for all three players. And don’t be surprised if they earn their way back on this list as the season continues.