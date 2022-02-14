Rutgers Receiving Votes In Week 15 Polls

The Week 15 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue, who is now remains in the top five of the AP Poll. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 15 AP Poll:

No. 5 - Purdue

No. 12 - Illinois

No. 15 - Wisconsin

No. 18 - Ohio State

No. 19 - Michigan State

Receiving Votes: Iowa, Rutgers

Week 15 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 7 - Purdue

No. 12 - Illinois

No. 16 - Wisconsin

No. 18 - Ohio State

No. 19 - Michigan State

Receiving Votes: Rutgers, Iowa

Overall, the Big Ten largely regressed in the polls from last week, the notable exception being Rutgers, who is now receiving votes after an incredible couple of weeks. The Scarlet Knights reeled off two ranked wins last week and now appear well positioned to make a great push for the NCAA Tournament. We’ll have to wait and see if Rutgers can slide into the top 25 in the weeks ahead.