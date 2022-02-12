Ohio State Offers 2023 Four-Star Point Guard Layden Blocker

Earlier this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Chris Holtmann and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Layden Blocker. It represents a key move for Holtmann in this cycle.

Blocker comes out of Maumelle, Arkansas and is rated as a four-star prospect and the best player in the State of Arkansas by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds and one of the rising players in the south. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss among others.

Ohio State currently has one commitment in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, from four-star guard George Washington. However, fans will hope the Buckeyes can add to that haul with Blocker in the months ahead. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air. He currently has no Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports.