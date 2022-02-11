The Big Ten had two games on Thursday night, highlighted by a matchup between Michigan and Purdue in Ann Arbor, which would eventually end in madness. Additionally, Iowa faced off against Maryland in hopes of boosting its NCAA resume further.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

On Saturday, Michigan and Purdue faced off for the first of two regular season matchups. The game went largely as expected, with the Boilermakers scoring a home win off an underwhelming Michigan squad. Oddly, due to a prior COVID-19 cancellation, the two teams played again on Thursday in Ann Arbor.

This one would go very differently.

Michigan not only won the game, but absolutely dominated, blowing out Purdue like no one else has this season. The Wolverines finished with an absurd 1.32 points per possession, led by 22 points from Hunter Dickinson. Both teams ended up unloading their benches in garbage time and Michigan fans stormed the court after the win.

For Michigan, the win could very well be a turning point in the season. The Wolverines have been desperately searching for a win like this all season. Obviously, beating a team like Purdue will have a massive impact on the team’s NCAA resume and improved the team’s record to 13-9 overall and 7-5 in Big Ten play. The win was likewise dominant enough to push Michigan up 21 (!!!) spots on KenPom in a single night. It’s one of the biggest single jumps I’ve seen after one game, particularly this deep into the season. It bodes well for Michigan’s chances moving forward.

On the other side, Purdue fell to 21-4 overall and 10-4 in Big Ten play with the loss. It was a disappointing effort all around and delivered a massive hit to the team’s Big Ten title hopes, as the Boilermakers now sit third in the standings, a full game out of first, and really only have two remaining opportunities to move up. It’s not over, but it’s going to be a challenge.

Michigan will now prepare for a massive matchup against Ohio State on Saturday night. Purdue will hope to rebound against Maryland at home on Sunday.

The Rest:

This projected as a relatively intriguing matchup heading into tip. Iowa has looked vulnerable on the road this season and Maryland has been testy at times. However, Iowa scored an easy 110-87 win over the Terps, thanks in large part to 30 points from Jordan Bohannon. Keegan Murray also finished with 30 points as well.

Iowa improved to 16-7 overall and 6-6 in Big Ten play with the win while Maryland fell to 11-13 overall and 3-10 in Big Ten play. Iowa will now prepare for Nebraska at home on Sunday. Maryland will get Purdue on the road on Sunday.