The Big Ten brings in a double-header tonight for fans. A rematch between Michigan and Purdue is already here and Iowa hopes to sweep Maryland as the Hawkeyes visit College Park.

Let’s take a look at the games.

Game of the Day:

Time/TV: 9:00 PM EST (ESPN)

9:00 PM EST (ESPN) TallySight Spread: Purdue -3

If it feels like these teams literally just played each other, well, you’d be awful close to reality. Michigan traveled to West Lafayette just five days ago and lost 82-76 to Purdue. The Boilermakers enter this matchup with Jaden Ivey having gone off for 26 points in a blowout win against Illinois Tuesday night while Michigan eked out a one-point victory over Penn State on the road Tuesday night.

Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Dickinson managed 28 points and two blocks against Purdue, hitting 12-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range. He managed just two boards and had four turnovers, though. Caleb Houstan is also averaging 1.1 made three-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan, but he went just 2-for-6 from deep against the Boilermakers.

Jaden Ivey is shooting 48.4 percent from the field and averaging 16.9 points for Purdue. Against Michigan, he went off for a team-high 23 points and seven assists while grabbing six boards and notching a block. Zach Edey is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Purdue, but notched 12 against Michigan with nine rebounds.

The Boilermakers won’t have to worry about the short turnaround anymore than Michigan does as both teams played Tuesday night and each other on Saturday. Despite playing on the road, the Boilermakers should be able to wrap this one up with a season sweep. Then again, Purdue should have done that no problem at home on Saturday, too.

Pick: Purdue

The Rest:

Time/TV: 7:00 PM EST (ESPN2)

7:00 PM EST (ESPN2) TallySight Spread: Iowa -4.5

The Hawkeyes return to the road for the first time in 10 days after mechanical and weather issues caused the team’s trip to Columbus to be cancelled last week. Iowa is in College Park tonight to take on Maryland with a hope for a regular season sweep. The two teams faced off Jan. 3 in Iowa City with the home team taking the 80-75 win. Since that game, Iowa has gone 4-4 while Maryland has gone 3-7. In the last time out, Keegan Murray went lights out on the Terps, scoring 51 percent as many points as the entire starting lineup for Maryland. All five players for the Terps reached double figures.

This time around, Iowa can’t rely so heavily on Murray in a road matchup. While Maryland had no answer for the 6-foot-8 forward, last time around, expect interim coach Danny Manning to have zeroed in a defensive game plan to limit the big man. The Terps balanced offensive attack should have been enough in most games to overcome a team as limited as the Hawkeyes, but the benefit of home court advantage this time around should help for three-point shooting. UMD went just 9-for-25 in Carver Hawkeye Arena. If the Hawkeyes can’t keep deep balls just as low this time around, expect the Terps to avoid the sweep.